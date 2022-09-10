Standout Running Back Jeremiyah Love Ready For Final Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame’s recruitment of St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers star running back Jeremiyah Love is nearing its conclusion, and the standout runner is set to return to campus. The Missouri native is set to make the trip with his parents this weekend for their matchup with the Marshall Thundering Herd.

This feels like the final step towards Love making a decision.

An elite running back and playmaker in the 2023 class, Love has been a priority for several premier programs, including Michigan, Texas A&M and Oregon among many others. Notre Dame has been the team that has been trending well for some time and this one feels right on the cusp of the Irish coming out on top.

For Love, the last several months have been a blessing but incredibly hectic. He took the Irish Breakdown staff through his process leading up to now.

“Recruiting is a little more aggressive and intense right now,” Love said. “Since I’m one of the last uncommitted guys I think everyone is going hard to sway me their way. I didn’t want to commit early and possibly change my mind later, so that’s a little added benefit to waiting until you are sure to commit.”

Leaving his options open has led to a high level of interest. Love’s reputation and athletic ability would be a welcomed edition for any prospective program. Each team has fully laid out their pitch to the star runner.

“Everybody takes their shot at you when most have committed,” Love continued. “I speak with coach (Deland) McCullough often but my dad talks more than I do.

Although not a superb opponent, Love is excited to see the energy around the Notre Dame program. The game day offers a huge opportunity to the staff, program and Notre Dame fans.

“I’m excited to see how lit the crowd will be,” Love explained. “I wanna feel the energy in the stadium. That extra energy goes a long way for us while we are playing.”

The big reason for Love’s recruitment going into September was his mother’s inability to meet the Notre Dame staff on two previous visits. The first time she was unable to attend due to work obligations, while the second she was dealing with recovery from COVID-19.

Now, she gets the chance to finally meet the coaches and see the campus. It is extremely important to Love’s decision making process.

“Finally my mom will get a chance to meet the coaches and staff,” he said. “I couldn’t make a decision without my mom's opinion and after she meets everyone I will be that closer to making my decision.”

Love has been adamant that he doesn’t want this process to drag on unnecessarily. It is especially important so he can focus on his senior year fully in swing.

So far, that senior year has not played up to Love’s expectations but he has every intention to get things back on track tonight. He’s jacked up to get Friday night lights going.

“The season has been tough so far, cramps the first game, a total beat down the second,” Love said. “The coaches need to get me the ball a little bit more (of course) but tonight we get to redeem ourselves.”

There is no questioning how much of a priority Love is for Notre Dame. This weekend offers them a final pitch to potentially close the deal.

