Keon Keeley Explains Why Notre Dame Was The Perfect Fit

The commitment of ultra-talented 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley on Monday ignited a wave of excitement for Notre Dame recruiting. Keeley, from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep, is one of many talented prospects eager to make an impact in South Bend.

“Once I got the offer I was extremely excited, and my mom was extremely excited,” said Keeley. “We knew how prestigious of a school Notre Dame was and how much of a blessing it was to get that offer because not many can say they get that offer from Notre Dame.”

According to Keeley, as soon as he received word Notre Dame requested his transcripts, he spent time researching the school and program. He knew pretty quickly it would be perfect spot to continue his career, and that sentiment was reinforced when he made it to campus.

“The campus was extremely beautiful,” Keeley stated. “That was one of the big factors for me was being in a place where I can feel like I’m in a great environment and everyone wants to succeed as much as I want to succeed.”

That environment includes the friendly faces in South Bend who approached him while on his official visit.

“The people there were extremely nice," continued the 6-6, 230-pound edge rusher. "People would just start conversations with me. I was sitting down at breakfast at my hotel, and I had worn a Notre Dame football shirt. I had 10 different people at different times come to talk to me while I was eating breakfast.”

Separate from Notre Dame’s scenic campus, Keeley was drawn the most to the academic prestige the university offers its student athletes. Like many Notre Dame athletes, Keeley made his decision based on his aspirations after football is over.

“Academics mean a lot to me because you never know how far football can take you,” explained Keeley. “Being at a place where I know I can succeed off the field as well as on the field, and no other place can match it. Being able to learn every day at a high level is just amazing.”

Of course, Keeley’s ability to provide an impact for an elite football program like Notre Dame was also a factor. His compatibility with new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman’s scheme was heavily on his mind when deciding.

“The position that I’ve been recruited to play there, which is the Vyper position, I love that position," noted the Berkeley Prep star. "That’s the position I’ve been wanting to play because it lets me use all of my athleticism, height and speed to truly read the play and make plays on the field.”

Keeley acknowledged a connection to Coach Freeman in the early stages of his recruitment. While on a Zoom presentation, he could tell Freeman was someone who he could easily relate to because of his age and background as a former player.

“Everything he’s bringing to the table at Notre Dame I feel is amazing," Keeley said. "One of the things is holding yourself accountable, and knowing how much work you’re putting in, and not limiting yourself.”

Keeley wasn’t the only 2023 prospect this week to announce his commitment to play for the Irish. Just a day later, five-star defensive end Brenan Vernon shocked the recruiting landscape by picking Notre Dame over Ohio State. Keeley says the timing was done intentionally.

“Me and him talked about it, we’re a little duo," explained Keeley. "We’re super excited and we just wanted to blow up the internet, get this class started. The thing is we’re not done yet, we’re bringing in more guys.”

The duo of Vernon and Keeley is actively seeking to build an elite group of 2023 recruits to come play in South Bend.

“We talk to guys daily," Keeley noted. "We’re getting guys on board. We’re getting a big ‘23 class going for Notre Dame.”

With many other talented recruits on Notre Dame’s radar, the commitments of Vernon and Keeley might just be the early spark for a top ranked 2023 class.

