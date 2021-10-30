Elite 2023 Athlete Samuel M'Pemba Talks Notre Dame, Upcoming Visits, Making A Commitment

Following his team's 27-17 victory over Auburn, elite 2023 athlete Samuel M'Pemba talked about Notre Dame and his upcoming decision

Notre Dame is making a heavy push for elite 2023 athlete Samuel M’Pemba, a native of Missouri that is currently playing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. was at M’Pemba’s game against Auburn (Fla.) last night and spoke with the talented and versatile athlete about Notre Dame, upcoming visits and his potential commitment.

M’Pemba recently tweeted that a commitment is coming soon, and he said after the game tonight that he hopes to have a decision before December, but that wasn’t set in stone.

“I’ve got a couple more schools to check out, and then after that I’m going to make my decision.”

Before he makes a decision M’Pemba noted that he wants to get to Oklahoma and Alabama, a pair of schools he said he has yet to visit. The surprise was that M’Pemba said he wants to get back to Notre Dame again despite having been in South Bend in early October.

M’Pemba noted he arrived to the visit late and didn’t get as much one-on-one time, something he wants more of. That’s a great sign for Notre Dame as it means he is very serious about the Irish program and wants to learn even more.

The 6-4, 235-pound two-way standout has built a strong bond with a number of Notre Dame coaches.

“I like Notre Dame a lot. Coach [Mike] Elston, he’s really cool. So is Coach [Brian] Kelly and Coach [Marcus] Freeman,” M’Pemba stated. “When I went to the visit against Cincinnati, I feel like watching the way they had the Vyper position, I could feel myself pretty well, especially with Coach Elston the guys he’s put in the league, the coaching, the understanding he has of the game.”

Notre Dame is recruiting M’Pemba as a hybrid player that can line up on the edge but also move around, which would make him a great complement to current 2023 defensive end commits Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon, should he ultimately pick the Irish.

M’Pemba’s versatility means he can be on the field at the same time as those edge players, especially Keeley, which would give the Irish a dynamic group of edge rushers that can also move around.

M’Pemba is ranked as the No. 14 player in the country on the 247Sports composite list and is graded as a five-star recruit. The contact between him and Notre Dame is heavy.

“I talk to Coach [Chad] Bowden almost every day,” noted M’Pemba. “I talk to Coach Elston once a week, two time a week maybe. Text Coach Freeman.”

Notre Dame is selling the all-around opportunities for M’Pemba, and he likes what he is hearing about what the Irish program can do for him on and off the field.

“What they can offer me at Notre Dame. The education, just the ability after college, the business side of Notre Dame not just football.”

A native of Missouri, M’Pemba stated he’s very close with current Notre Dame freshman defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio is also knows 2022 DE commit Tyson Ford, a pair of native Missourians.

Notre Dame will have work to do to land M’Pemba but they are in a strong position in this recruitment. The fact he wants to come back again is huge and says a lot. Landing him along with Keon Keeley, an emerging star that has as much upside as any end to pledge to Notre Dame in the last decade, would be a tremendous athletic boost for the Irish front seven.

