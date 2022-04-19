Texas WR Braylon James Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up a major commitment with Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point star wide receiver Braylon James announcing his pledge to the Fighting Irish.

James picked Notre Dame over Texas, LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia, Stanford and Oregon among others.

The 6-3, 185-pound pass catcher is a dynamic athlete with an incredibly high ceiling. James currently grades out as a Top 100 recruit on the Irish Breakdown board, but he comes with a 5.0-star upside grade. As he continues to develop the nuances of the game his length, big-play speed and top-notch athleticism will take over.

That is why James had such an impressive offer list, programs around the country - including Notre Dame - see that he has one of the best all-around athletic skillsets at his position in the entire nation. Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey played a key role in this recruitment, as Stuckey's relationship with the standout pass catcher went way past the moment he was hired by Notre Dame. Stuckey also recruited James during his time at Baylor, which helped the Irish quickly rise up his list once Stuckey arrived in January.

James is ranked as the nation's No. 46 overall player by ESPN and he's ranked No. 72 on the 247Sports composite ranking.

Landing James gives Notre Dame nine commitments in the 2023 class, and he's the third player on offense. James is the first wide receiver to pick Notre Dame.

James had offers from the Irish, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, LSU, Florida, USC, Texas A&M, Michigan, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), Oregon, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Stanford, Arkansas, Utah, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Mississippi State, TCU, Baylor, Michigan State, South Carolina, Texas Tech, Colorado, Indiana, Arizona State, West Virginia, Maryland, Northwestern, California, Oregon State, Duke, Illinois and Kansas.

