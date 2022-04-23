Notre Dame Lands A Commitment From 2024 DL Brandon Davis-Swain

Notre Dame gets on the board with the 2024 class by landing Brandon Davis-Swain

Notre Dame is now on the board for the 2024 class as the Fighting Irish picked up a commitment from West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain.

Davis-Swain committed to Notre Dame today during his unofficial visit to campus during the team's Blue-Gold Game. He is the first player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2024 class, and it marks the second year in a row that Notre Dame started the class off with a defensive end, with the Irish landing five-star Keon Keeley to start things off a year ago.

The 6-4, 240-pound defensive end is one of the top players in the Midwest in the 2024 class, ranking as the nation's No. 63 overall player according to On3, and he's the No. 7 defensive lineman in the class. Landing Davis-Swain also continues Notre Dame's recent success landing defensive players from the state of Michigan.

Landing Davis-Swain also means defensive line coach Al Washington has picked up his first commitment since joining the Irish staff this summer, and it's a strong start.

Davis-Swain had offers Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Tennessee, Iowa, Boston College, Louisville, Kentucky, West Virginia, Maryland and Illinois.

