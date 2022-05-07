Skip to main content

Devan Houstan Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from talented defensive lineman Devan Houstan

Notre Dame's vaunted 2023 recruiting class just got better as the Fighting Irish picked up a commitment from Hagerstown (Md.) St. James School defensive tackle Devan Houstan.

Houstan picked Notre Dame over Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Northwestern and several other programs. The 6-5, 270-pound defensive lineman is being recruited as an interior player for the Irish defense, and he projects best to the nose guard position, which needs an influx of playmaking ability in this class.

The St. James standout plays all over the line for the Saints. In just eight games this season, Houstan racked up 50 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He also forced a pair of fumbles and returned a blocked punt 30 yards for a touchdown. 

Houstan becomes the fourth defensive lineman to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class, joining five-star edge Keon Keeley and Top 100 big men Brenan Vernon and Boubacar Traore. Houstan, however, brings a different - and much needed - skillset. While the other three players are either edge defenders (Keeley) or ends that could also slide inside (Vernon, Traore), Houstan projects as more of a pure interior player. That complementary skillset is what made him such an important player for Notre Dame in this class.

Houstan is ranked as the nation's No. 181 overall player by 247Sports and No. 182 by ESPN. Rivals ranks him as the No. 3 player in the state of Maryland, which is an area Notre Dame needs to continue having more success.

The St. James standout earned offers from Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Nebraska, North Carolina, Michigan State, Washington, Kentucky, NC State, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, West Virginia, Indiana, Duke and Illinois.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Devan Houstan 1
Recruiting

Class Impact: Breaking Down Devan Houston Committing To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell46 seconds ago
Jaiden Ausberry
Recruiting

Confidence Level With Top 2023 Notre Dame Recruiting Targets

By Bryan Driskell5 hours ago
Cam Hart
Football

Notre Dame Corner Cam Hart Ready To Take Big Step In 2022

By Ryan Roberts9 hours ago
MAILBAG
Football

Notre Dame Football Mailbag

By Bryan Driskell11 hours ago
Sullivan Absher 1
Recruiting

Top Notre Dame OL Target Sullivan Absher Sets Commitment Date

By Bryan Driskell20 hours ago
Devan Houstan
Recruiting

Defensive Tackle Devan Houstan Set To Make College Decision

By Bryan Driskell23 hours ago
Justin Scott
Recruiting

Elite DL Justin Scott Wanted A Notre Dame Offer, And Now He Has One

By Shaun DavisMay 6, 2022
Sam Pendleton
Recruiting

Harry Hiestand And Relationships Made Notre Dame A No-Brainer For Sam Pendleton

By Ryan RobertsMay 6, 2022