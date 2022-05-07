Devan Houstan Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame's vaunted 2023 recruiting class just got better as the Fighting Irish picked up a commitment from Hagerstown (Md.) St. James School defensive tackle Devan Houstan.

Houstan picked Notre Dame over Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Northwestern and several other programs. The 6-5, 270-pound defensive lineman is being recruited as an interior player for the Irish defense, and he projects best to the nose guard position, which needs an influx of playmaking ability in this class.

The St. James standout plays all over the line for the Saints. In just eight games this season, Houstan racked up 50 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He also forced a pair of fumbles and returned a blocked punt 30 yards for a touchdown.

Houstan becomes the fourth defensive lineman to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class, joining five-star edge Keon Keeley and Top 100 big men Brenan Vernon and Boubacar Traore. Houstan, however, brings a different - and much needed - skillset. While the other three players are either edge defenders (Keeley) or ends that could also slide inside (Vernon, Traore), Houstan projects as more of a pure interior player. That complementary skillset is what made him such an important player for Notre Dame in this class.

Houstan is ranked as the nation's No. 181 overall player by 247Sports and No. 182 by ESPN. Rivals ranks him as the No. 3 player in the state of Maryland, which is an area Notre Dame needs to continue having more success.

The St. James standout earned offers from Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Nebraska, North Carolina, Michigan State, Washington, Kentucky, NC State, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, West Virginia, Indiana, Duke and Illinois.

