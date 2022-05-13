Sullivan Absher Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up a big commitment, both literally and figuratively by landing Belmont (N.C.) South Point offensive tackle Sullivan Absher. He is a very important piece in Notre Dame's attempt to put together an elite offensive line class.

A 6-7, 285-pound offensive tackle, Absher has been a priority recruit for line coach Harry Hiestand from the moment he arrived back in January. Notre Dame got Absher on campus for a January 29 visit and things went well. In the months that followed, however, Clemson became the team to beat.

Absher visited Notre Dame for its annual Blue-Gold Game, and coming into that weekend the Fighting Irish were trailing Clemson, but that visit was a game changer. Coming out of the trip the Irish were the clear leader, and Absher has now made it official.

Offensive tackle is an important position for Notre Dame in this class, and Absher certainly fills that need, but his versatility makes him an even more important target. The South Point standout plays in an option based offense, and his ability to play with great pad level, his power and his dominance in the run game also projects him well inside. Landing a prospect with clear starting talent on the outside and inside only adds to the importance of this pickup for Notre Dame.

The South Point standout is the second North Carolina offensive lineman to pick Notre Dame in this class, as he joins Pfafftown (N.C.) Ronald Reagan standout blocker Sam Pendleton.

Absher is ranked as the nation's No. 99 overall player by On3, and he's ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of North Carolina by that outlet. Absher is a consensus four-star recruit in the 2023 class.

Absher earned scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Clemson, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, North Carolina, NC State, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Duke.

