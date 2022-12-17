Skip to main content

RB Aneyas Williams Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame's outstanding 2024 recruiting class landed a commitment from running back Aneyas Williams

Notre Dame added another talented player to its 2024 recruiting class with the addition of running back Aneyas Williams. The Hannibal (Mo.) High School star committed to Notre Dame over Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The Irish offered Williams after the Irish Invasion in June, where he was one of the standouts regardless of class. Williams showed off a strong frame, impressive quickness and he was the first player to go through every drill.

Notre Dame immediately became a top contender for Williams and stayed so despite offers from programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, USC and Tennessee.

Williams, a 5-10, 195-pound all-around back, returned to campus again in July and then came back for a pair of visits in November. He was on campus to watch the Irish beat Clemson and then returned two weeks later when Notre Dame beat Boston College.

The Hannibal star racked up 1,999 all-purpose yards and racked up 34 touchdowns this season. As a sophomore he rushed for 1,001 yards and racked up 1,297 receiving yards while scoring 44 touchdowns. He also returned a pair of punts for scores. Williams has already accumulated 108 touchdowns in three seasons, which is a state record.

Williams is ranked as the nation's No. 106 overall player, the No. 1 all-purpose back and the No. 3 player in the state of Missouri according to Rivals.

He joins fellow 2024 commits in quarterback CJ Carr, wide receiver Cam Williams, tight end Jack Larson, offensive lineman Peter Jones, defensive tackle Owen Wafle and cornerback Karson Hobbs.

Williams also earned offers from Florida, Penn State, Oregon, Auburn, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Missouri, Michigan State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Boston College, California, Iowa, Northwestern and Kansas.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Drayk Bowen
Football

Notre Dame Commit Drayk Bowen Named Indiana Mr. Football

By Bryan Driskell
Notre Dame Defense
Football

Notre Dame Defense Needs To Finish The Season On A Strong Note

By Bryan Driskell
Aneyas Williams
Recruiting

Aneyas Williams Commitment Preview: Dynamic 2024 Running Back Ready To Announce His Decision

By Ryan Roberts
Michael Mayer - Isaiah Foskey
Football

Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey Earn Consensus All-American Honors

By Bryan Driskell
Marcus Freeman - Notre Dame
Football

South Carolina Predicted To Beat Notre Dame By ESPN, Sporting News

By Bryan Driskell
Armel Mukam
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commit Armel Mukam Took Huge Step As Senior

By Ryan Roberts
Jarrett Patterson
Football

Five Notre Dame Players Named AFCA All-Americans

By Bryan Driskell
Armel Mukam 1
Recruiting

Armel Mukam Is "Excited" To Make His Notre Dame Pledge Official

By Ryan Roberts