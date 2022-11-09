Standout Linebacker Kristopher Jones Impressed By Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame had a memorable weekend, dominating Clemson by a 35-14 score, and hosting many of the nation's best high school players. One of the key visitors over the weekend was Stafford (Va.) Mountain View 2024 linebacker Kristopher Jones.

The Virginia native has quickly become a priority for the Notre Dame staff and left the visit extremely impressed. Not only is his relationship with the staff developing, but the on field product really stuck with Jones.

"Watching the defense move around the field was definitely a highlight of the weekend,” Jones explained. "The environment of the stadium was also incredible. It was definitely crazy in there.”

Jones and his family really focused on the coaches, current players, fans and everything that the program has to offer on the trip. The Notre Dame fans and supporters really made an impression on Jones, who felt the energy in a big way.

"I didn’t really talk to a lot of recruits but the fans were electric,” he said. “You could just feel the energy in the air.”

Exponential growth has been a topic around the Notre Dame program this season. Jones has noticed the impact of this history over Clemson, and the importance for this Irish team to continue showing improvements.

"Notre Dame didn’t get off to the best start this season, so to see them beat a number four team like Clemson was really big,” Jones said. "You can see that things are going in a great direction.”

Relationships, of course, are also a big thing for Jones. The staff continues to make him feel wanted and he got the chance to catch up with the staff during the visit.

"I got a chance to catch up with Coach (Al) Golden and (James) Laurinaitis,” noted the four-star linebacker. "They both said I’m a priority for them and I would fit into the defense well.”

From a playing perspective, Jones is an easy sell. The staff has clearly made him feel like a priority and the visit this weekend was a massive step for both sides.

Jones is a consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. The Virginia native is ranked as the No. 110 player in the country by On3 and ESPN, and Jones is ranked as a Top 150 overall player and Top 10 linebacker by every platform.

The Virginia native boasts an impressive offer list that includes Irish, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State, Auburn, Michigan State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Wake Forest, Arizona State, Maryland, Louisville, West Virginia, Syracuse, and Rutgers among others.

Mountain View is putting together a fantastic 2022 campaign. They are currently sitting with an 9-1 record and have outscored their opponents 370-78 so far this season. Jones is a big reason why the defense is only surrendering 7.8 points per game.

