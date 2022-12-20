Sullivan Absher Ready To Sign With "Special" Notre Dame Class

Notre Dame is about to sign arguably the best offensive line class in the country, and one of the key members of that group is Belmont (N.C.) South Point offensive lineman Sullivan Absher. The 6-7, 295-pound standout is itching to sign on the dotted line.

Since committing to the Irish back in May, Absher quickly shut down the recruiting process, despite big time programs continuing to make a push. Absher never had second thoughts about his decision.

"I 100 percent believe I made the best decision in picking Notre Dame,” Absher told Irish Breakdown. “My confidence in that decision has increased significantly over the months since I’ve committed. The relationships with the coaches and other commits have gotten so much stronger.

"December 21st can’t get here fast enough,” he continued. "I can’t wait to make it official. It’s been a dream of mine to play college football since I was in 7th grade, and I’m that close to making it a reality.”

Absher also completely understands how special this 2023 class can be for Notre Dame. While he doesn’t subscribe to all the ratings and rankings, the South Carolina native is fully aware with how much talent is heading to South Bend in the near future, as well as a group of special young men.

"I don’t ever like looking at rankings, but this is the highest rated class Notre Dame has ever had,” he explained. “Plus the fact that we all already are like a family, the sky is truly the limit for us. We’re constantly texting in our group chats and playing video games with each other, so it should be a pretty seamless transition when we all get together at Notre Dame.”

Although Absher will not enroll in school until June, he has already set some big goals once he finally makes it to campus. For now, he is just enjoying being a kid for a few more months.

"I’m finishing out senior year,” Absher noted. "You only get to do it once so I’m taking advantage of it. Now that it’s the off-season, it’s time to live in the weight room and get my body prepared for college football, and contribute in whatever way I can when I get to Notre Dame.”

The senior was a key reason for South Point’s 13-2 record during his final season. Absher led a tremendous offensive line who was a dominant fixture in the run game. As a team, they averaged 294.8 rushing yards per game, while averaging 6.5 yards per carry and scoring 64 touchdowns.

The South Point standout considered a four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. Absher ranks highest according to On3, who have him pegged as the No. 56 overall player and No. 7 offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class.

He opted for the Irish over a host of other impressive offers. Some of the other notable offers included Clemson, Tennessee, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Stanford, NC State, North Carolina, Michigan State, Kentucky, Wake Forest, and Duke among others.

