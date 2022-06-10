Underrated Lineman Elijah Paige Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has added yet another talented lineman to its 2023 class, landing Arizona standout Elijah Paige

Notre Dame has added yet another talented blocker to its offensive line class, this time landing Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle standout Elijah Paige to the class. Landing the 6-6, 300-pound offensive tackle gives the Irish a pure tackle in the class, which is a must.

Notre Dame landed Paige over programs like USC, UCLA, Washington and Michigan State. Paige was slated to make official visits to the Trojans, Huskies and Spartans in June, but Notre Dame was able to seal the deal with the talented left tackle during his official visit to South Bend this past weekend.

“It was great! The energy there is amazing," Paige told Irish Breakdown following his visit. "They have a beautiful campus. My relationship with Coach (Marcus) Freeman and Coach (Harry) Hiestand really grew over the last few days. It’s a family over there and it’s easy to see that from being around them just this weekend.

“Talking with the coaches and getting to know them, I’d say that was the biggest highlight of the visit,” continued Paige. “Breaking down film with Coach Hiestand was also awesome.”

Paige is from the same high school as Notre Dame rising junior Tosh Baker, who also played left tackle for Pioneers. Paige is the 15th commitment for Notre Dame in the 2023 class and he joins a line class that also has Sullivan Absher, Sam Pendleton and Joe Otting.

The Pinnacle standout is ranked as the nation's No. 223 overall player according to 247Sports. He earned a Top 200 caliber prospect grade on the Irish Breakdown board, and he earned a 5.0-star upside grade.

Paige had offers from USC, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, Auburn, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Baylor, Utah, Missouri, Michigan State, Washington, BYU, Cincinnati, Duke, West Virginia, Indiana, Arizona, Arizona State, Northwestern, Oregon State, Washington State, Colorado, California and Kansas.

