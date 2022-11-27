Watch: Multiple Players, Coaches Ejected After Syracuse-Bryant Brawl

Bryant upset Syracuse on Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome, 73–72.

The result in and of itself is worth discussing, but the main storyline coming out of the game wasn’t the upset itself. It was the brawl that took place with seven minutes to play in the first half.

Syracuse guard Judah Mintz took a swing at Bryant guard and 2021-22 Saint Peter’s NCAA tournament hero Doug Edert. Edert fired a slap right back in Mintz’s direction, and both benches cleared.

Both Mintz and Edert were ejected from the game, but that was only the beginning of the dismissals.

Syracuse assistants Adrian Autry and Allen Griffin as well as director of basketball operations Pete Corasaniti were all ejected for leaving the ‘Cuse bench. On the Bryant sideline, assistant Phil Martelli Jr. was ejected along with players Tyler Brelsford and Kvonn Cramer.

Despite the bad blood on the floor, Bryant got the last laugh, notching a significant early season non-conference victory on the road that they hope will help boost a potential tournament resume in March.

More College Basketball Coverage: