Shannon Scott, Keyshawn Woods To Play For Carmen's Crew In The Basketball Tournament

Scott and Woods become the latest former Buckeyes to commit to play for Carmen's Crew this summer.

On Tuesday morning, just an hour after former Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson announced his intentions of playing for Carmen’s Crew in this summer’s rendition of The Basketball Tournament, former guards Shannon Scott and Keyshawn Woods did the same.

A former four-star prospect from Milton, Ga., Scott averaged 5.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 143 career games with the Buckeyes between 2011-15. He went undrafted but has played professionally overseas, as well as for the Raptors 905 and the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League, where he’s averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 assists in 158 career games.

Woods, meanwhile, came to Ohio State as a graduate transfer from Wake Forest and averaged 8.1 points and 2.5 assists in his lone season with the Buckeyes in 2018-19. He also went undrafted but signed with Zeeuw and Zeeuw Feyenoord of the Dutch Basketball League, where he averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game before the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Woods, who also played in The Basketball Tournament last year for Big X, spent last season with Polski Cukier Torun of the Polish Basketball League. He averaged 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25 games.

Scott and Woods join a Carmen’s Crew roster that already features Wesson, William Buford, Jon Diebler, David Lighty and Evan Ravenel and includes Jared Sullinger and Evan Turner as general manager/head coach and assistant coach, respectively.

