All That Matters in March Madness Basketball: Survive and Advance

It doesn't matter if it's beautiful, ugly, or a combination of both. All that matters this time of year is finding a way to play again.

The phrase “survive and advance” was created for a reason during March Madness… and the last 48 hours for the Ohio State men’s basketball team is another strong example why.

The Buckeyes nearly blew Thursday’s second-round game with Minnesota, winning 79-75 after leading by 14 in the closing minutes. Ohio State then needed overtime to somehow hold off Purdue in the quarterfinals, despite holding an 18-point lead at intermission.

Ohio State made just three field goals over 15 minutes in the second half… so what? They scored 49 points in the first half.

Kyle Young had 18 points before halftime and then unfortunately left early in the second half. That’s tough, but injuries happen all of the time.

3 Gallery 3 Images

Purdue star Trevion Williams practically shot the same percentage from the floor (.522) than his collective team did from the free-throw line (.556). All of these weird things can happen in postseason basketball.

All that matters, at the end of the game, is your team figuring out a way to have more points than the other team. Basketball is a game of runs, and sports are an arena of momentum swings.

Dissect the game as much as you want. That’s part of the fun, whether it be for your job or just alongside your friends. It can be sexy, or ugly, or many times a combination of both. Just remember… this time of year, all that really matters is surviving and advancing.

----

You may also like:

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Ohio State Beats Purdue in Overtime, Advances to Semifinals

WATCH: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Win Over Purdue

Ohio State Downs Purdue in Overtime, Advances to Big Ten Semifinals

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Ohio State Survives Minnesota in Big Ten Tournament Opener

WATCH: Chris Holtmann's Postgame Press Conference After Beating Minnesota

Minnesota Scares Ohio State Late, Buckeyes Survive with Big Ten Tournament Win

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Adam on Twitter: @aprescott614

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook