All That Matters in March Madness Basketball: Survive and Advance

FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Search

All That Matters in March Madness Basketball for Ohio State: Survive and Advance

It doesn't matter if it's beautiful, ugly, or a combination of both. All that matters this time of year is finding a way to play again.
Author:
Publish date:

The phrase “survive and advance” was created for a reason during March Madness… and the last 48 hours for the Ohio State men’s basketball team is another strong example why.

The Buckeyes nearly blew Thursday’s second-round game with Minnesota, winning 79-75 after leading by 14 in the closing minutes. Ohio State then needed overtime to somehow hold off Purdue in the quarterfinals, despite holding an 18-point lead at intermission.

Ohio State made just three field goals over 15 minutes in the second half… so what? They scored 49 points in the first half.

Kyle Young had 18 points before halftime and then unfortunately left early in the second half. That’s tough, but injuries happen all of the time.

USATSI_15713955
3
Gallery
3 Images

Purdue star Trevion Williams practically shot the same percentage from the floor (.522) than his collective team did from the free-throw line (.556). All of these weird things can happen in postseason basketball.

All that matters, at the end of the game, is your team figuring out a way to have more points than the other team. Basketball is a game of runs, and sports are an arena of momentum swings.

Dissect the game as much as you want. That’s part of the fun, whether it be for your job or just alongside your friends. It can be sexy, or ugly, or many times a combination of both. Just remember… this time of year, all that really matters is surviving and advancing.

----

You may also like:

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Ohio State Beats Purdue in Overtime, Advances to Semifinals

WATCH: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Win Over Purdue

Ohio State Downs Purdue in Overtime, Advances to Big Ten Semifinals

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Ohio State Survives Minnesota in Big Ten Tournament Opener

WATCH: Chris Holtmann's Postgame Press Conference After Beating Minnesota

Minnesota Scares Ohio State Late, Buckeyes Survive with Big Ten Tournament Win

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Adam on Twitter: @aprescott614
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

USATSI_15713574
Basketball

All That Matters in March Madness Basketball: Survive and Advance

Far View of Ohio State Buckeyes Stadium
Football

Ohio State Football Lifts One Week CoVID-19 Pause Earlier Than Expected

Kyle Young
Basketball

Kyle Young Being Evaluated for Concussion, Status Uncertain for Semifinal vs. Michigan

Lucas Oil Stadium
Basketball

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Overtime Win vs. Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament

Chris Holtmann on Finally Winning After a Losing Streak
Basketball

Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Overtime Win Over Purdue in Big Ten Quarterfinals

Ohio State Buckeyes
Basketball

Ohio State Downs Purdue in Overtime, Advances to Big Ten Semifinals

Kyle Young Trevion Williams
Basketball

Ohio State vs. Purdue: First Half Notebook

Lucas Oil Stadium Big Ten Tournament
Basketball

How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Purdue in Big Ten Quarterfinals