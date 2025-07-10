Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Doesn't Hold Back About Emeka Egbuka
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a strong statement about teammate and former Ohio State star Emeka Egbuka.
“Obviously, the physical tools, " Mayfield said. "The thing that sticks out is how cerebral he is. He’s so smart. Right now, I think we could plug-and-play him at every [wide] receiver spot – he understands the offense that well. That’s just him being a pro already. He’s not a rookie – he doesn’t act like it, at least. It’s been really good to see him take that ownership. He takes it really [seriously]. He’s in constant communication – he always wants to be in the right spot at the right time. He’s much like J-Mac (Jalen McMillan) [in] the understanding of zone coverage – and like Chris [Godwin], as well – of understanding when to be open, the voids in the zone defense, and how to be friendly to the quarterback. It’s a nice luxury to have.”
This is major praise from Mayfield and should give Egbuka confidence as he enters his rookie season. Egbuka was the first-round pick by the Buccaneers and joins a talented receiving core with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan.
In his senior season at Ohio State, Egbuka hauled in 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a key piece for the Buckeyes as they went on to win the National Championship.
As Egbuka enters his rookie season, he has the confidence of his quarterback, and he should be a contributor right away.
