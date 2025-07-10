Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB says rookie WR can play right away on Day 1
As training camp approaches, all eyes will be on the Bucs' first-round draft pick, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
What came as a shocking selection to many, Egbuka has done little to make fans doubt the Bucs' decision to make him their first pick in the draft over other perceived needs. All the reasons why he was touted as a first-round pick have been on display throughout spring workouts. Egbuka is a pro-ready, complete receiver with excellent football IQ who knows how to set up routes and dictate coverage to gain separation and get open.
With Chris Godwin still sidelined as he recovers from injury, Egbuka has made the most of his extended play time and is getting up to speed quickly.
“We’re getting him caught up fast," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. "Him and [Jacob] Parrish are getting an awful lot of reps right now with people down and injuries. He’s getting accustomed to the system really [well]. He’s a really smart player, he’s a heady player, and he understands all of the positions, so he’s getting a lot of time at all of them.”
Egbuka's incessant attention to detail has him learning all three receiver spots as a rookie. He has clearly put in the work and has already impressed fellow receivers on the team like Jalen McMillan.
“He’s a pro," McMillan said. "He’s really serious about practice and already knows damn near half the playbook. I’m really excited for his growth and his future here.”
Egbuka's addition to the receiving room will surely cut into McMillan's snaps, but will make the group that much better. Future Hall of Famer Mike Evans proclaimed the unit is probably the best room he's ever been a part of, and he's shared locker rooms with Julio Jones, Antonio Brown and Vincent Jackson, among others.
Perhaps the most important nod of approval came from Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who called Egbuka a plug-and-play option to start at any receiver spot on the field.
“Obviously, the physical tools, " Mayfield said. "The thing that sticks out is how cerebral he is. He’s so smart. Right now, I think we could plug-and-play him at every [wide] receiver spot – he understands the offense that well. That’s just him being a pro already. He’s not a rookie – he doesn’t act like it, at least. It’s been really good to see him take that ownership. He takes it really [seriously]. He’s in constant communication – he always wants to be in the right spot at the right time. He’s much like J-Mac (Jalen McMillan) [in] the understanding of zone coverage – and like Chris [Godwin], as well – of understanding when to be open, the voids in the zone defense, and how to be friendly to the quarterback. It’s a nice luxury to have.”
If Egbuka can translate the early success he's having onto the field, the Bucs' offense will be incredibly difficult to game plan for with so many threats teams will need to be aware of — especially when Godwin returns from injury. It's a good problem to have, and a big reason the Bucs took the talented wide out at No. 19 overall.
