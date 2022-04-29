Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Ohio State Cements Itself As WR-U

There have been nine trades that impacted the First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the most trades since 2004.

There was only one quarterback drafted in the First Round, which has happened only once in the last 20 years.

And yet, those were arguably not the biggest storylines of the night ... particularly if you're a college football fan.

For a solid 30 minutes, the eyes of the football world were squarely on Columbus, Ohio and (as Gus Johnson calls them) "the world famous Ohio State Buckeyes.

With the 10th overall pick, the New York Jets selected Garrett Wilson. One pick later, the New Orleans Saints traded up to pick his former teammate and all-time Ohio State touchdown receptions leader Chris Olave.

With wide receivers flying off the board early in the first round, the Detroit Lions traded up to get former Buckeye and Alabama wideout Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick.

The only other storyline that competed with it concluded with the final pick of the night, when a fifth Georgia defensive player was taken on the opening night of the draft. That's also never happened before.

But 10-11-12, right in a row like that? Brian Hartline's job recruiting the top high school talent in the country may have gotten that much easier moving forward. That goes right to the top of his resume.

Andrew Lind and I shared all of our thoughts on an amazing first round performance tonight for Ohio State on the latest edition of Buckeye Breakdown!

