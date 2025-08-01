Mike Vrabel Had Blunt Response About Patriots Potentially Trading for Terry McLaurin, Micah Parsons
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Whenever a high-quality NFL player potentially becomes available, the Patriots are among a handful of teams that should at least make a call. Deprived of top-tier talent from years of poor drafting, New England needs to do everything they can to get the most out of their young quarterback in Drake Maye.
That's why, ahead of their scrimmage inside Gillette Stadium on Friday evening, head coach Mike Vrabel was asked whether the team would entertain trading for either wide receiver Terry McLaurin or linebacker Micah Parsons—who both requested trades over the last two days.
"I'm not gonna comment on players that are under contract on other teams," Vrabel responded bluntly. "Let's focus on the ones that are here and that we're working with."
Well, that answers that.
For what it's worth, Vrabel was asked about a player not on his team—Christian Wilkins—last week when the defensive tackle was released from the Raiders, and mentioned that he thought the team would "have a conversation" about bringing him in. The head coach is taking a different approach this time.
It remains to be seen whether the Patriots will make a major move before the 2025 season begins, but we shouldn't rule it out given their their league-leading $59+ million in salary cap space. New England opens the 2025 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.