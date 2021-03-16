Jake McQuaide Lands One-Year Deal With Dallas Cowboys

According to a report on Monday evening from Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, former Ohio State long snapper Jake McQuaide has agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

The 33-year-old McQuaide entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and has played his entire 10-year professional career with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams franchise. He has appeared in 160 regular season and six postseason games, which includes an appearance in Super Bowl LIII, and was voted to the Pro Bowl in both 2016 and 2017.

McQuaide will be reunited in Dallas with special teams coach John Fassell and kicker Greg Zuerlein, who were both with the Rams from 2012-19. He’ll also team up with former Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Noah Brown, who signed a new one-year deal with the Cowboys on Monday.

McQuaide will replace 40-year-old long snapper L.P. Ladouceur, who has been with Dallas for the last 16 seasons but is now a free agent. He was just three games shy of breaking the Cowboys’ all-time record for games played with the franchise, held by former tight end Jason Witten (256 games).

