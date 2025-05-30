Buckeyes Now

Urban Meyer Makes Strong Statement About Former Ohio State Superstar

Urban Meyer has made a strong statement on former Ohio State superstar Joey Bosa.

Ben Cooper

Jan 1, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer talks with Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Joey Bosa (97) before in the third quarter of the 2015 Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer talks with Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Joey Bosa (97) before in the third quarter of the 2015 Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer made a strong statement on former Ohio State star Joey Bosa.

"On[e] of the best to ever do it at OSU!" Meyer said.

Bosa was a dominant force on the defensive line for the Buckeyes when Meyer was the head coach. His sophomore season was his best as he led the Big Ten with 13.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles.

Bosa won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award and helped lead the Buckeyes to become National Champions.

Following his remarkable career with the Buckeyes, Bosa was drafted with the third overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bosa has been a great player in the NFL, having won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016 and being named a five-time Pro Bowler.

The 29-year-old signed a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Buffalo Bills this offseason. This will be Bosa's first season in the NFL, where he will not be wearing a Chargers uniform.

The former Ohio State superstar has struggled with injuries, but he remains an elite pass rusher and continues to be praised by his former head coach, Meyer.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Make Final Cut for Towering 6-foot-8 Recruit

MORE: Former Ohio State Star Lands Monstrous Prediction for 2025 NFL Season

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Fans are Furious Over Scheduling Blunder

MORE: Ohio State Star Reveals How His Grocery Shopping Has Changed

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Have Major Issue Fans Seem to be Ignoring

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Buckeyes In The NFL