Urban Meyer Makes Strong Statement About Former Ohio State Superstar
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer made a strong statement on former Ohio State star Joey Bosa.
"On[e] of the best to ever do it at OSU!" Meyer said.
Bosa was a dominant force on the defensive line for the Buckeyes when Meyer was the head coach. His sophomore season was his best as he led the Big Ten with 13.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles.
Bosa won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award and helped lead the Buckeyes to become National Champions.
Following his remarkable career with the Buckeyes, Bosa was drafted with the third overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bosa has been a great player in the NFL, having won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016 and being named a five-time Pro Bowler.
The 29-year-old signed a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Buffalo Bills this offseason. This will be Bosa's first season in the NFL, where he will not be wearing a Chargers uniform.
The former Ohio State superstar has struggled with injuries, but he remains an elite pass rusher and continues to be praised by his former head coach, Meyer.
