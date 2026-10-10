Ohio State Injury Report Ahead of Saturday Clash With Maryland

After a strong showing against Iowa in Kinnick Stadium last Saturday, Ohio State returns home today for a homecoming showdown against Maryland.

Both teams are trending in opposite directions coming into this game, as Ohio State has won three straight and Maryland has dropped three straight.

In what is expected to be a comfortable win for the Buckeyes, the injury bug has unfortunately hit their roster coming into this matchup.

The latest injury report for Ohio State currently lists 9 players, including 5 starters.

Before head coach Ryan Day and his team head to Bloomington, Indiana for a top-10 clash with the Hoosiers next week, it will be interesting to watch the rotation of players if most of these guys cannot go today.

It will also be interesting if any of these players with the opportunity have big games and earn bigger roles moving forward.

Ahead of today’s 4:15 kickoff against the Terrapins, here is who is looking to play, and who is looking to be out for this Big Ten matchup.

Out: S Leroy Roker, WR Amari Valerio-Hudson, OL Jaxon Powell, OL Vasean Washington

No significant Buckeyes have been completely ruled out yet, as all four players listed above are depth pieces and have not seen much time on the field this season.

With many players listed doubtful below, this list should increase. But as it stands, no current starter is officially ruled out ahead of today’s matchup.

Doubtful: WR Brandon Inniss, RT Phillip Daniels, LB Christian Alliegro, DE Khary Wilder, RB Anthony Rogers

The Block O captain for Ohio State, who has been quiet for the Buckeyes as they have opened Big Ten play, looks to not be available for this matchup where he could have been productive in what should be a big day for the Ohio State offense.

This will give opportunity to young WRs Brock Boyd and Chris Henry Jr., who should get more snaps today and make some big plays against a struggling Maryland defense.

Senior Phillip Daniels looks to be unavailable again, which should move Siereveld to that right tackle spot for another week and place Gabe VanSickle at guard for Ohio State. VanSickle fought some penalties problems last week at Iowa, and will be something to watch today.

Riley Pettijohn and Tarvos Alford look to see more significant snaps today with Alliegro out today also. With Alliegro being included in a lot of action down at the line getting after the quarterback, it will be interesting to see if either linebacker takes that role and excels getting in the backfield for a lackluster Ohio State pass rush thus far.

Khary Wilder has also been a name Ohio State fans have called out in wanting to see more snaps, but will not get that chance today. Down the stretch, it will be interesting if missing this game has an impact on trying to earn a bigger role in this defense moving into a tough stretch that includes Indiana, USC and Oregon.

Probable: WR Devin McCuin, CB Jay Timmons and LB Braxton Rembert

After a big 80-yard performance against Iowa for McCuin, he will have a chance to match that today as he looks to play against Maryland. It will be something to watch if he puts up another big week and can create some consistent production in this offense, or if Heisman favorite Jeremiah Smith continues to dominate the target and reception share.

Jay Timmons will also see the field today against Maryland, and with their quarterback Malik Washington being susceptible to throwing interceptions, he could end up with his first as a Buckeye.