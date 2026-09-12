5 Things Ohio State Needs To Achieve on the Road vs Texas

Ohio State’s first big test of the season will come on a Saturday night game at Texas, where the top-ranked Buckeyes will face the fourth-ranked Longhorns for a third year in a row.

The Buckeyes will kick off a game as underdogs (-1.5) for the first time in 33 matchups, which is certainly interesting given that Ohio State is riding a two-game winning streak over the Longhorns.

Regardless, we’re just barely off the starting line of a long and grueling season, with Ohio State facing one of the Nation’s most complicated schedules. Keeping that in mind, here are five things the Buckeyes need to achieve on the road against the Longhorns in Week 2:

Don’t lose the game early

One of the most unsettling things about the last time Ohio State lost a game, was the fact that by halftime against Miami at last season’s Cotton Bowl the game was starting to feel out of reach.

Texas hasn’t held a lead against the Buckeyes in any of their last two matchups, but the story will probably differ this time at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Ohio State can’t let the Longhorns run away early on the scoreboard, and then try to fight back in such an inhospitable setting.

Get the pass rush going

There’s a chance all five starting offensive linemen for the Longhorns get draftable grades for the NFL, starting with expected Top-10 pick Trevor Goosby at left tackle. While many eyes will be on Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and his battle against Goosby, Ohio State’s genuinely deep defensive line needs to make a statement all along the trenches, especially in the middle, to throw Arch Manning off.

Ohio State did a good job making Manning look very uncomfortable last year, but that was his first ever college start. They won’t face that same passer this time around. Getting some push upfront will be critical for the Buckeyes. It will be particularly important for James Smith, John Walker, Will Smith Jr. and Eddrick Houston to challenge center Connor Robertson -- who has yet to surrender a sack as a collegiate player -- and left guard Laurence Seymour III, a transfer out of Western Kentucky.

Rely on big game experience

The Buckeyes are no strangers to big-game situations. A number of key players including Jeremiah Smith already know what it’s like to win a National Championship, and they were close to getting back last year.

Ohio State needs to lean on players like Smith, Jackson Jr. Julian Sayin, Bo Jackson, Jermaine Mathews Jr. -- who already owns a Manning pick -- and Jaylen McClain, among many others, to pull a seemingly difficult W out of Austin, but it certainly can be done.

Limit their best players

There’s been a lot of talk about what Cam Coleman can do for Texas’ offense, but he’s not the only big play threat. Running back Hollywood Smothers must be accounted for on every offensive play.

On defense, Ohio State can’t let Colin Simmons wreck your game plan. In other words, don’t let the obvious suspects trash your gameplan -- force somebody else to step up.

Put things into perspective

National titles aren’t handed out in September for college football. That might be easy to forget when it comes to such a marquee matchup early in the season, but it holds true now more than ever, with 12 teams getting into the CFP playoffs. In the past, this would be a must-win for any program with championship aspirations, but the CFP has changed that -- unfortunately.

While I might catch some heat, losing in Austin would certainly not be the end of the world for the Buckeyes, if they understand how to learn from it. Ohio State faces major challenges ahead in October and November, and getting there in one piece will be more important than getting there with a perfect record.

That being said, Ohio State winning in Austin would not be a shocker by any means, no matter what the betting line says. On paper, the Buckeyes have more talent and more depth along the offense and defense, and the best player on the field -- Jeremiah Smith -- will trot out wearing scarlet and gray.

Ohio State would certainly put the rest of the FBS on notice with a win, especially a dominant one, on Saturday night in Austin.