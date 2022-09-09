Skip to main content

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Former Buckeye Joshua Perry Previews Ohio State vs. Arkansas State

Before his first game as the new lead in-game football analyst for Big Ten Network, Joshua Perry stops by for an in-depth conversation about the Buckeyes and the state of college football.

Ohio State fans are in for a real treat on Saturday afternoon, as former Buckeye linebacker Joshua Perry makes his way into the Big Ten Network broadcast booth to call the Ohio State vs. Arkansas State game. While he did the OSU Spring Game on the network, this will be his first regular season game since taking over the lead analyst role for BTN. 

Joshua was gracious with his time this week as he prepared for the game and we got into a TON of great topics. Many of those include: 

  • Why Jim Knowles' scheme is so frustrating for opposing quarterbacks to dissect 
  • What is special about Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau, Michael Hall Jr. and Tommy Eichenberg 
  • What he loves about being able to use both TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams 
  • Why C.J. Stroud is an elite QB and how he's evolved during his time as a starter 
  • What he's most proud of as a Buckeye football alum and why he's bullish on the future of the program 
  • Why College Football Playoff expansion was inevitable, but why he doesn't like the 12-team playoff 
  • Ohio State's mindset against a non-Power 5 opponent

