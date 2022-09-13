Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Hall of Famer Orlando Pace Talks Ohio State, NFL Career

One of the greatest offensive linemen to ever live sat down with us on our Buckeye Breakdown podcast from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Orlando Pace is one of 10 former Ohio State Buckeyes to be forever enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. He is widely considered to be one of (if not the best) offensive lineman of all-time, and he is so proud to be born and bred in the Buckeye state. 

Pace joins the show from the Hall of Fame after we had the opportunity to play with him during the Hall of Fame annual golf outing at Firestone Country Club in Akron, which is one of the most storied golf courses in the country. 

This is a must listen for Buckeye fans! He shares some really cool perspective on his journey from his Sandusky, Ohio roots, to his time in Columbus, to his NFL career and blocking for the Greatest Show on Turf before wrapping up his journey in Canton. 

He also shares his perspective on the current version of the Buckeyes, where his son Jalen currently plays and his son Landon is being recruited. He finished by sharing how seriously he takes his responsibility to keep growing the game with fans of all ages.

