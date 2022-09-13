EXCLUSIVE: Hall of Famer Orlando Pace Talks Ohio State, NFL Career

Orlando Pace is one of 10 former Ohio State Buckeyes to be forever enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. He is widely considered to be one of (if not the best) offensive lineman of all-time, and he is so proud to be born and bred in the Buckeye state.

Pace joins the show from the Hall of Fame after we had the opportunity to play with him during the Hall of Fame annual golf outing at Firestone Country Club in Akron, which is one of the most storied golf courses in the country.

This is a must listen for Buckeye fans! He shares some really cool perspective on his journey from his Sandusky, Ohio roots, to his time in Columbus, to his NFL career and blocking for the Greatest Show on Turf before wrapping up his journey in Canton.

He also shares his perspective on the current version of the Buckeyes, where his son Jalen currently plays and his son Landon is being recruited. He finished by sharing how seriously he takes his responsibility to keep growing the game with fans of all ages.

Thanks for subscribing to our YouTube channel and supporting the show!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Buckeye Breakdown: What We Learned From Week 2, What We Want To Hear From Ryan Day

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State Names Three Players Of The Game Vs. Arkansas State

Former Ohio State WR Michael Thomas Scores Twice In Return From Injury

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Arkansas State

Ohio State Remains No. 3 In AP, Coaches Polls Following Win Over Arkansas State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!