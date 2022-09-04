First Half Analysis: Ohio State Offense Limping Against Notre Dame

Halftime Score: Ohio State 7, Notre Dame 10

Unfortunately, the most frustrating part of the first half for the Buckeyes featured a guy who wasn't on the field a whole lot.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is arguably Ohio State's best offensive player, certainly C.J. Stroud's most accomplished weapon. JSN took a tough hit on the near sideline early in the game, which initially appeared to rattle his head because his helmet popped off. But it was actually his left leg that turned awkwardly and kept him off the field for a substantial part of the half.

He returned to action, but he's clearly not 100 percent.

Jayden Ballard was the first receiver off the bench instead of Julian Fleming. Fleming was overheard saying pregame that he was going to be okay to play, despite the fact that he was listed as a game-time decision on the team's status report.

Meanwhile, C.J. Stroud struggled to get into a great rhythm. The offense was a bit clunky for a few series before stringing together a nice drive at the end of the first half.

Frankly, the opening 30 minutes featured a bit more defense than I think most people were anticipating, but I said all week long I didn't think this was going to be a super high scoring game (and I also thought the -17.5 point spread was too much).

Watching Tyler Buchner start the game 8-for-8 for 128 yards while Notre Dame struggled to run the ball was admittedly not how I saw this game unfolding.

In many ways, Ohio State's defense looks as advertised when they are called on to be physical at the line of scrimmage. But when the Irish have gotten the ball to the outside quickly, the Buckeyes have been caught napping.

Now, Notre Dame benefitted from a remarkably lucky catch on their 87-yard scoring drive. But give credit where its due, they put forth a terrific drive and made it count.

I thought Ryan Day's play-calling was a bit more conservative than I anticipated, but I loved how aggressive Jim Knowles called the defense. I really like the way he used Jack Sawyer in the first half.

Mike Hall played his butt off. He hasn't been a huge part of the conversation externally as a mainstay during camp, but he sure is playing like he belongs on the field regularly.

Oh yeah, and it goes without saying ... you've got to make your field goals. Noah Ruggles is one of the best kickers in the country last year, but his miss with 36 seconds left was costly.

