How To Watch: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

With the biggest question of the entire off-season seemingly answered in Week 1, the Ohio State Buckeyes championship aspirations feel that much more real.

No, the offense didn't play quite at the level that fans have grown accustomed to seeing the last couple years. Keep in mind it was the first game of the year and the Buckeyes were playing a top-5 nationally ranked opponent who strength was it's defense.

Far more importantly, new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles called a great game and his players put on a fabulous performance. Ohio State's defense kept the offense in the game while it was trying to find its footing and two new stars burst on the scene: Michael Hall Jr. and Lathan Ransom both played like savvy veterans, not guys who were seeing meaningful snaps still early in their careers.

Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers both had excellent games too, stuffing the Irish's early attempts to establish a rushing attack.

Now the Buckeyes turn their attention to a team they've never before played - the Arkansas State Red Wolves out of the Sun Belt Conference. They disposed of Grambling State University in their season-opener, 58-3 and they've got great leadership in head coach Butch Jones.

Jones was previously the head coach at Central Michigan (2007-2009), Cincinnati (2010-2012) and Tennessee (2013-2017) before spending three seasons (2018-2020) working on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama. He was hired in Jonesboro in December, 2020.

In the meantime, if you're not going to be at The 'Shoe to watch the Buckeyes this weekend, here's how you can follow along:

What Time Does Ohio State vs. Arkansas State Start?

The Buckeyes and Red Wolves kick off at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time in Columbus.

What Channel Is Ohio State vs. Arkansas State On?

The Buckeyes and Red Wolves will play this weekend on Big Ten Network. Mark Followill, former Ohio State Buckeye Joshua Perry and Elise Menaker will have the call.

How Can I Stream Ohio State vs. Arkansas State?

The game is available for streaming on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

How Can I Listen To Ohio State vs. Arkansas State?

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

