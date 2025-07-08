Ohio State Buckeyes' Jeremiah Smith Fires 4-Word Message at Hateful Fan
Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith fired back at a fan on an X post.
"Man get a life," Smith posted.
The fan was reacting to a post that Smith had reacted to that praised Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods, and Tom Brady while criticizing LeBron James. The fan criticized Smith for his reaction, prompting Smith to respond.
Smith had an incredible freshman season at Ohio State, hauling in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on six rushing attempts.
He was a key piece of the Buckeyes' offense during their run to winning the National Championship in the 2024-25 season.
The 19-year-old receiver is one of the best players in college football and is poised for a great sophomore season with Ohio State.
However, Smith will need to develop chemistry with a new quarterback as Will Howard left for the NFL. Ohio State has yet to decide on a starter, as a battle is underway between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz.
Regardless of who starts at quarterback, Smith should have another great season. Off the field, it's clear Smith isn't afraid to call out fans.
