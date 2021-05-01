Former Ohio State LB Baron Browning Drafted By The Denver Broncos

Browning becomes the second Ohio State linebacker to be drafted this evening, joining Pete Werner.

Former Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 105 overall pick in the third round of Friday night’s NFL Draft.

A former five-star prospect from Kennedale, Texas, Browning finished his career with 111 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 43 games with the Buckeyes. He initially split time with Tuf Borland at middle linebacker but started all eight games at strong side linebacker this past season.

Browning recorded 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his senior year. He could have opted to return for another season after the NCAA granted an extra year to all student-athletes due to the pandemic but declared for the draft instead.

Browning becomes the second Ohio State linebacker selected in this year’s draft, joining Pete Werner, who was taken by the New Orleans Saints earlier this evening. He is also the sixth Buckeye overall to hear his name called, a list that also includes new Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers, Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Wyatt Davis and San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon.

Browning will join former Ohio State defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones in Denver.

