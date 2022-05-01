Ohio State Finishes 2022 NFL Draft With Six Selections

This marked the Buckeyes’ smallest class since 2015, when just five players were drafted.

The Ohio State football program had six selections in this year’s NFL Draft, marking the ninth straight year the Buckeyes have had at least five players drafted.

The group was headlined by wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, who went back to back at No. 10 overall to the New York Jets and No. 11 overall to the New Orleans Saints, respectively.

That made Ohio State one of just four schools with multiple first-round picks, joining Georgia (five), Alabama (two) and Michigan (two). One of the Crimson Tide’s selections was former Buckeyes wide receiver Jameson Williams, who went No. 12 overall to the Detroit Lions.

Ohio State didn’t have another player selected until the third round, when offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere went to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 69 overall pick and tight end Jeremy Ruckert went to his hometown New York Jets at No. 101 overall.

The Buckeyes closed the draft with a pair of selections on Day 3, with defensive end Tyreke Smith coming off the board in the fifth round (No. 158 overall) to the Seattle Seahawks and offensive tackle Thayer Munford hearing his name called in the seventh round (No. 238 overall) by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Surprisingly, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett went undrafted, but he quickly signed a free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans. Running back Master Teague, meanwhile, also latched on with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent.

Walk-on wide receiver and special teams standout Chris Booker has been invited to participate in the Arizona Cardinals’ rookie minicamp, while Malik Smith – the older brother of Tyreke Smith who took part in Ohio State’s Pro Day in March – received the same invitation from his hometown Cleveland Browns.

Two former Buckeyes still hoping to land an undrafted free agent deal or training camp invite are defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson and cornerback Demario McCall. Stay tuned to see if an NFL opportunity comes to fruition for either.

That said, Ohio State finished the draft tied for seventh nationally with six selections, trailing Georgia with a record-setting 15 picks, LSU with 10, Cincinnati with nine, Penn State with eight and Alabama and Oklahoma with seven apiece. Baylor, Ole Miss and UCLA also had six.

