49 Former Ohio State Players Remain On Active NFL Rosters Following Preseason Cuts

September 1, 2021
49 Former Ohio State Players Remain On Active NFL Rosters Following Final Preseason Cuts

Those who were waived can still be claimed or sign with any team after 24 hours.
Every NFL team was required to trim its active roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, and several former Ohio State players were among the casualties.

Those cut on the final day include Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Binjimen Victor; Carolina Panthers wide receiver C.J. Saunders; Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman and offensive guard Michael Jordan; Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide and wide receiver Johnnie Dixon; Detroit Lions linebacker Rashod Berry; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Devin Smith; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Tuf Borland; New York Giants tight end Jake Hausmann; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Justin Hilliard; and Tennessee Titans defensive end John Simon.

Other teams have 24 hours to place a claim on those players, who can then be signed to any practice squad or active roster once they clear waivers. Some will even return to the practice squad of the team that just cut them.

Eight former Ohio State players were placed on various league lists, meanwhile, including Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (reserve/COVID-19), Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell (reserve/suspended), Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (reserve/suspended) and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (physically unable to perform). They are each eligible to return later this season.

Lastly, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darron Lee, Giants wide receiver Austin Mack and New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan were placed on injured reserve and will miss the entire season as a result.

That said, there are former Ohio State players on an active roster for 25 of the NFL’s 32 teams, with the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the aforementioned Titans as the exceptions.

For a full breakdown of former Buckeyes who remain on active rosters, see below:

Atlanta Falcons (1)

  • CB Kendall Sheffield

Baltimore Ravens (1)

  • LB Malik Harrison

Carolina Panthers (1)

  • OG Pat Elflein

Chicago Bears (1)

  • QB Justin Fields

Cincinnati Bengals (4)

  • CB Eli Apple
  • Vonn Bell
  • DE Sam Hubbard
  • OT Isaiah Prince

Cleveland Browns (2)

  • DT Tommy Togiai
  • CB Denzel Ward

Dallas Cowboys (2)

  • RB Ezekiel Elliott
  • Malik Hooker

Denver Broncos (3)

  • LB Baron Browning
  • OLB Jonathon Cooper
  • DE Dre’Mont Jones

Detroit Lions (3)

  • OT Taylor Decker
  • OG Jonah Jackson
  • CB Jeff Okudah

Green Bay Packers (1)

  • Josh Myers

Houston Texans (1)

  • Cameron Johnston

Indianapolis Colts (2)

  • WR Parris Campbell
  • DT Tyquan Lewis

Jacksonville Jaguars (4)

  • TE Luke Farrell
  • DT DaVon Hamilton
  • RB Carlos Hyde
  • OL Andrew Norwell

Las Vegas Raiders (2)

  • CB Damon Arnette
  • DT Johnathan Hankins

Los Angeles Chargers (3)

  • DE Joey Bosa
  • WR K.J. Hill Jr.
  • Corey Linsley

Los Angeles Rams (1)

  • Jordan Fuller

Miami Dolphins (1)

  • LB Jerome Baker

Minnesota Vikings (2)

  • OG Wyatt Davis
  • DE Jalyn Holmes

New England Patriots (1)

  • CB Shaun Wade

New Orleans Saints (4)

  • S Malcolm Jenkins
  • CB Marshon Lattimore
  • TE Nick Vannett
  • LB Pete Werner

New York Giants (1)

  • OL Billy Price

Pittsburgh Steelers (2)

  • QB Dwayne Haskins
  • DT Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers (2)

  • DE Nick Bosa
  • RB Trey Sermon

Seattle Seahawks (1)

  • OT Jamarco Jones

Washington Football Team (3)

  • WR Terry McLaurin
  • WR Curtis Samuel
  • DE Chase Young

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

