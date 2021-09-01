49 Former Ohio State Players Remain On Active NFL Rosters Following Preseason Cuts

49 Former Ohio State Players Remain On Active NFL Rosters Following Final Preseason Cuts
Every NFL team was required to trim its active roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, and several former Ohio State players were among the casualties.
Those cut on the final day include Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Binjimen Victor; Carolina Panthers wide receiver C.J. Saunders; Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman and offensive guard Michael Jordan; Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide and wide receiver Johnnie Dixon; Detroit Lions linebacker Rashod Berry; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Devin Smith; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Tuf Borland; New York Giants tight end Jake Hausmann; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Justin Hilliard; and Tennessee Titans defensive end John Simon.
Other teams have 24 hours to place a claim on those players, who can then be signed to any practice squad or active roster once they clear waivers. Some will even return to the practice squad of the team that just cut them.
Eight former Ohio State players were placed on various league lists, meanwhile, including Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (reserve/COVID-19), Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell (reserve/suspended), Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (reserve/suspended) and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (physically unable to perform). They are each eligible to return later this season.
Lastly, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darron Lee, Giants wide receiver Austin Mack and New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan were placed on injured reserve and will miss the entire season as a result.
That said, there are former Ohio State players on an active roster for 25 of the NFL’s 32 teams, with the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the aforementioned Titans as the exceptions.
For a full breakdown of former Buckeyes who remain on active rosters, see below:
Atlanta Falcons (1)
- CB Kendall Sheffield
Baltimore Ravens (1)
- LB Malik Harrison
Carolina Panthers (1)
- OG Pat Elflein
Chicago Bears (1)
- QB Justin Fields
Cincinnati Bengals (4)
- CB Eli Apple
- S Vonn Bell
- DE Sam Hubbard
- OT Isaiah Prince
Cleveland Browns (2)
- DT Tommy Togiai
- CB Denzel Ward
Dallas Cowboys (2)
- RB Ezekiel Elliott
- S Malik Hooker
Denver Broncos (3)
- LB Baron Browning
- OLB Jonathon Cooper
- DE Dre’Mont Jones
Detroit Lions (3)
- OT Taylor Decker
- OG Jonah Jackson
- CB Jeff Okudah
Green Bay Packers (1)
- C Josh Myers
Houston Texans (1)
- P Cameron Johnston
Indianapolis Colts (2)
- WR Parris Campbell
- DT Tyquan Lewis
Jacksonville Jaguars (4)
- TE Luke Farrell
- DT DaVon Hamilton
- RB Carlos Hyde
- OL Andrew Norwell
Las Vegas Raiders (2)
- CB Damon Arnette
- DT Johnathan Hankins
Los Angeles Chargers (3)
- DE Joey Bosa
- WR K.J. Hill Jr.
- C Corey Linsley
Los Angeles Rams (1)
- S Jordan Fuller
Miami Dolphins (1)
- LB Jerome Baker
Minnesota Vikings (2)
- OG Wyatt Davis
- DE Jalyn Holmes
New England Patriots (1)
- CB Shaun Wade
New Orleans Saints (4)
- S Malcolm Jenkins
- CB Marshon Lattimore
- TE Nick Vannett
- LB Pete Werner
New York Giants (1)
- OL Billy Price
Pittsburgh Steelers (2)
- QB Dwayne Haskins
- DT Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ers (2)
- DE Nick Bosa
- RB Trey Sermon
Seattle Seahawks (1)
- OT Jamarco Jones
Washington Football Team (3)
- WR Terry McLaurin
- WR Curtis Samuel
- DE Chase Young
