    • November 27, 2021
    Ohio State Has Two 1,000-Yard Wide Receivers For First Time In School History

    Garrett Wilson became just the seventh Buckeye to top that mark in Saturday's loss at Michigan.
    With a five-yard reception in the third quarter of Saturday’s loss to Michigan, Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson passed 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career.

    Wilson also became the second member of the Buckeyes' receiving corps to top that mark this fall, joining sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Together, they’re the first teammates to top 1,000 yards in the same season in school history.

    Prior to this year, only five former Ohio State wide receivers had more than 1,000 yards in a single season, including David Boston (1,435 yards in 1998), Terry Glenn (1,411 yards in 1995), Cris Carter (1,127 yards in 1986), Michael Jenkins (1,076 yards in 2002) and Parris Campbell (1,063 yards in 2018).

    Wilson, a junior from Austin (Texas) Lake Travis, finished the game with 10 catches for 119 yards and one touchdown, a 25-yard score that gave the Buckeyes a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. That was the last time Ohio State led the game.

