Ohio State redshirt sophomore center Luke Wypler announced on Tuesday evening he will forgo his final three seasons of eligibility and enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Football means to the world to me,” Wypler said in a post on Twitter, which thanked his high school coaches and family. “To compete as a Buckeye at The Ohio State University – the best university in the country – has been the privilege of a lifetime.

“The Ohio State was a dream. Buckeye Nation, my teammates, coach (Ryan) Day, Coach (Justin) Frye, the entire coaching, training and support staff, you help men prepare and compete at their best. Thank you.”

A former four-star prospect from Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional, Wypler started all 26 games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons, anchoring an offense that averaged 44.9 points and 496.2 yards per game.

The 6-foot-3 and 300-pound Wypler was named third-team All-Big Ten by the media after allowing just one sack this fall. He was also a two-time academic All-Big Ten honoree, maintaining at least a 3.0 grade-point average the last two years.

Wypler is now the second member of Ohio State’s offensive line to officially declare for the draft, joining junior left tackle Paris Johnson, while right tackle Dawand Jones accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl last month.

With that, Ohio State could have as many as four new starters along the offensive line next season, with fifth-year senior right guard Matthew Jones still contemplating a return for his extra season of eligibility.

If Jones returns, he could slide over to center to replace Wypler, though redshirt sophomore Jakob James played 79 snaps as his backup this season. Redshirt freshman Toby Wilson could also compete for the spot.

Wypler, meanwhile, will be the fifth Buckeye center in the last seven years to be drafted, joining Pat Elflein in 2017, Billy Price in 2018, Michael Jordan in 2019 and Josh Myers in 2021, though Jordan moved back to guard once he reached the NFL.

