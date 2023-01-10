Ohio State junior offensive tackle Paris Johnson announced on Tuesday afternoon he will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility and enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I am thankful the Lord has guided me to be a part of the greatest brotherhood in college football,” Johnson said in a post on Twitter. “I am thankful for the opportunity to play in the ‘Shoe in front of the best damn fans in the land and I would like to thank those who have prepared me for those moments.

“It has always been a dream of mine since I committed to The Ohio State University to leave with both my degree and a Buckeye Tree. I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to accomplish both in three years. After having several conversations with my coaches and family, I want to accomplish the first dream of mine since I was five years old, which is to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Thank you, Buckeye Nation, and to everyone who has ever given me a ride, red me and supported my dreams. I will forever bleed Scarlet & Gray and be eternally grateful of the experiences shared here.”

A former five-star prospect from Cincinnati, Johnson allowed just two sacks in 827 offensive snaps at left tackle this season while the Buckeyes averaged 44.2 points and 490.7 yards per game on their way to an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Johnson was a consensus All-American this season, earning first-team honors from the American Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association of America and Walter Camp Football Foundation, as well as a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy.

Off the field, Johnson was this year’s recipient of the Armed Forces Merit Award, as his foundation – which bears his name – has raised more than $10,000 to serve veterans and student-athletes in need and providing food, clothing and toiletries to the homeless.

Johnson should become the first Ohio State offensive tackle to be selected in the first round since Taylor Decker went No. 16 overall to the Detroit Lions in 2016. He could also be joined by right tackle Dawand Jones, who last month accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

With that, the Buckeyes will have to replace both starting offensive tackles next season. Redshirt sophomore Josh Fryar figures to replace Jones after starting one game this season, while redshirt freshman Zen Michalski could step into Johnson’s shoes.

Ohio State has also been active in the transfer portal, welcoming Washington State starting left tackle Jarrett Kingston to campus for a visit this past weekend. The Buckeyes have offered several others, as well, with hopes of giving Michalski some completion this spring and fall.

