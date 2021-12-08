2022 S Xavier Nwankpa Commits To Iowa Over Ohio State, Notre Dame

Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    2022 Safety Xavier Nwankpa Commits To Iowa Over Ohio State, Notre Dame

    The Buckeyes miss out on one of their top remaining defensive targets, who opts to stay home instead.
    Author:

    Although he was one of Ohio State’s top defensive targets for the current recruiting cycle, Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk four-star safety Xavier Nwankpa celebrated his 18th birthday by committing to the home-state Hawkeyes on Wednesday evening,

    The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound Nwankpa, who is considered the fourth-best safety and No. 42 prospect overall in the class of 2022, landed an offer from the Buckeyes back in September 2020. He then took an official visit with the prog in June before returning for an unofficial visit for the win over Penn State in late October.

    Iowa has always been viewed as the biggest threat in Nwankpa’s recruitment, mostly due to proximity, as he lives about an hour west of the Hawkeyes’ campus. He’s been there numerous times as a result, including an unofficial visit over the summer and an official visit in early October.

    Notre Dame was also one of Nwankpa’s finalists and made a late push when he unofficially visited South Bend later that month. But in the end, the opportunity for him to be a home-state hero was simply too much for the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish to overcome.

    While missing out on Nwankpa is certainly a big deal for Ohio State given the time and effort put into recruiting him, the staff has always viewed him and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star Zion Branch – who is widely expected to pick USC next week – as a luxury.

    The Buckeyes already have several young safeties on the roster in freshmen Jantzen Dunn, Andre Turrentine and Jaylen Johnson and hold a commitment from 2022 Seffner (Fla.) Armwood four-star Kye Stokes, as well. Add in the fact that Pickerington (Ohio) Central five-star Sonny Styles reclassified to from the 2023 cycle earlier today, and it lessens the sting even more. 

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    Read More

    You may also like:

    Ohio State S Commit Sonny Styles Reclassifying To 2022 Recruiting Class

    Stroud, Olave, Munford, Petit-Frere, Garrett Named Earn AP All-Big Ten Honors

    Ohio State Names Oklahoma State's Jim Knowles New Defensive Coordinator

    Five Former Buckeyes Nominated For NFL’s Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

    Commits Kenyatta Jackson, Gabe Powers Named Gatorade Players Of The Year

    Report: Ohio State No Longer Pursuing LSU Transfer CB Elias Ricks

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Xavier Nwankpa
    Recruiting

    2022 S Xavier Nwankpa Commits To Iowa Over Ohio State, Notre Dame

    just now
    10. C.J. Hicks and Sonny Styles
    Recruiting

    Ohio State S Commit Sonny Styles Reclassifying To 2022 Recruiting Class

    6 hours ago
    Chris Olave
    Football

    Stroud, Olave, Munford, Petit-Frere, Garrett Named Named First-Team AP All-Big Ten

    6 hours ago
    Jim Knowles
    Football

    Ohio State Names Oklahoma State's Jim Knowles New Defensive Coordinator

    23 hours ago
    Jim Knowles
    Football

    Report: Ohio State Targeting Oklahoma State’s Jim Knowles As Next DC

    Dec 7, 2021
    Denzel Ward
    Football

    Ohio State’s Baker, Heyward, Hubbard, Linsley, Ward Nominated For NFL’s Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

    Dec 7, 2021
    Kenyatta Jackson
    Recruiting

    Ohio State Commits Kenyatta Jackson, Gabe Powers Named Gatorade Players Of The Year

    Dec 7, 2021
    Elias Ricks
    Football

    Report: Ohio State No Longer Pursuing LSU Transfer CB Elias Ricks

    Dec 7, 2021