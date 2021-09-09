Major Takeaways from Ryan Day's Media Availability Before Buckeyes Host Oregon

Here's what Ryan Day had to say about C.J. Stroud, his running backs, the health of his defense and the challenge Oregon presents ahead of Saturday's big game.

Ohio State is getting ready for a big game against Oregon that will kick off at 12 p.m. Eastern on Saturday afternoon.

Here are some of the major takeaways from Ryan Day's Tuesday and Thursday media appearances.

*** The Buckeyes rolled with starting quarterback C.J. Stroud in Week 1 against Minnesota. Here's what Day had to say about Stroud's Week 1 performance and leading up to this game against Oregon. “We have to keep growing and that is the case in a lot of situations. This is a game that we’ve known was coming for a long time and we’ve been preparing. Nothing has changed. This will be the first time playing in the Horseshoe now, so here we go.

“It will be a noon game for all of these young players and certainly the quarterback is one of them. But nothing has changed in terms of taking care of the football and running the offense and being a great leader.”

*** While sources tell BuckeyesNow true freshman Kyle McCord is continuing to get the majority of the reps behind Stroud, Ryan Day is not yet willing to commit to naming a backup quarterback.

*** Similarly, Ryan Day would not address injury situations with a number of players, including Josh Proctor who was reportedly seen coming off the practice field yesterday after getting hurt toward the end of the Minnesota game. The Buckeyes game day status report will be made available three hours before kick off each week, but won't specify why a player may not be available for any given game.

*** Day said Oregon's defense is "probably one of the more athletic defenses we've played in a long time." There's no doubt the Buckeyes are going to have their hands full with the Ducks, who are headlined by Kayvon Thibodeaux but are much deeper than just his presence. Linebacker Noah Sewell was an absolute monster last week against Fresno State and they are experienced in the back end.

*** The Buckeyes only ran 48 offensive plays in the Minnesota game, so there weren't a ton of plays to go around. But Day was asked about the rotation at running back, and specifically, why Master Teague got such little run in the second half last week.

“I leave those decisions to (running backs coach) Tony (Alford) based on what he’s seen in practice." Day said. "That game was unique. We felt like we only played half a game. Maybe the numbers would have been different if it was a longer game and we got 70 plays, like we typically do.

“We’ll leave that up to Tony, as we usually do. We’ll talk about it and agree on it and see where it goes. It’s going to be a long season, so we’re going to need everybody regardless.”

Check out Ryan Day's entire press conference below.

