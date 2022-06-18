Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Blows Out Bowling Green, 77-10

We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game could very well be highlighted when there are 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 77, Bowling Green 10 - Sept. 3, 2016

Quarterback J.T. Barrett set a single-game school record with seven total touchdowns while leading Ohio State to a 77-10 win over Bowling Green in the 2016 season opener.

Barrett completed 21-of-31 passes for a career-high 349 yards and six touchdowns with one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 30 yards and another score before giving way to backup Joe Burrow midway though the third quarter.

Six different Ohio State players scored a combined 10 offensive touchdowns, including three from Curtis Samuel, two from Dontre Wilson and Demario McCall and one from Noah Brown and K.J. Hill, as well as Barrett’s aforementioned run.

Safety Malik Hooker picked off two passes to kick off his All-American season, while defensive back Rodjay Burns returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown in the waning minutes to reach the final score.

Ohio State racked up a single-game school record 776 yards against the Falcons, breaking the previous record of 718 yards set against Mount Union in 1930. It was the most points and yards ever gained by an Urban Meyer-coached team, including stints at Bowling Green, Utah and Florida.

