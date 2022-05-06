This marks the second straight season-ending injury for Melton, who moved from linebacker this spring.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced on Friday that redshirt sophomore defensive end Mitchell Melton will miss the 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL in the spring game on April 16.

“That will be another long-term (injury),” Day said, also referencing running back Marcus Crowley’s medical retirement. “It’s an ACL. We don’t get into too many of those things, but it’s a long-term injury and he’ll be on the road to recovery.”

A former four-star prospect from Silver Spring (Md.) Good Counsel, Melton has yet to play a defensive snap for the Buckeyes after he suffered a season-ending lower-body injury last spring. His only appearance to this point was special teams duties in the season-opening win over Nebraska in 2020.

Melton began his career at linebacker but moved to defensive end this spring. He was mentioned by new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as someone who could man the Jack position, a hybrid linebacker/defensive end spot that Knowles is implementing.

Even with Melton sidelined for the foreseeable future, the defensive end position is arguably one of the deepest positions on Ohio State's roster with eight scholarship players.

That includes fifth-year senior Tyler Friday, fifth-year senior Javontae Jean-Baptiste, senior Zach Harrison, sophomores Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau and freshman Caden Curry, as well as incoming freshmen Omari Abor and Kenyatta Jackson.

