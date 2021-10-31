Game Observations: Ohio State Defense Plays Best Game Of Season When It Was Needed Most

The Buckeyes were fabulous Saturday night, especially against the run with a hungry Nittany Lions team trying to pull off the upset.

Without a sliver of a doubt, Ohio State's defense played its best game of the 2021 season on Saturday night. Statistics aside, the Silver Bullets repeatedly came up in the clutch in tight situations. On a night where the offense had difficulty moving the ball (especially in the run game), the defense kept the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Sean Clifford threw for 361 yards and the Buckeyes allowed a few too many bigger gains through the air, but the Nittany Lions managed to run for just 33 yards on 29 carries throughout the night. They also had a defensive touchdown on Jerron Cage's scoop-and-score.

After a rare offensive mistake on the opening drive, during which Jeremy Ruckert lost a fumble, the very first play of the game of the game for Penn State's offense was a disaster. Marcus Williamson forced Noah Cain to fumble the ball and Haskell Garrett recovered it. A HUGE response from the Silver Bullet defense and Ohio Stadium erupted louder than it's been all season.

The Buckeyes came up with four sacks and eight tackles for loss on the night, constantly harassing Sean Clifford, John Lovett and Noah Cain.

Steele Chambers was ejected from the game for targeting just seven seconds into the start of the third quarter, which was a really tough break for the Buckeyes. He'll miss the first half of next week's game against Nebraska.

Cam Brown came up with a late interception that really helped seal off the victory. Ohio State finished the night with three takeaways, which was one of their best performances of the season.

I thought it was great to see the Buckeyes get challenged defensively on a night where the offense was struggling to finish drives. This unit has come an awfully long way since the first couple weeks of the season.

