Former Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson was arrested in Tennessee this week and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence.

According to an affidavit obtained by 10TV, a woman told the Memphis Police Department an unknown man kidnapped her and took her wallet and phone on Aug. 18. He then forced her to drive to an ATM, where he gave her debit card back to her and told her to withdraw $500.

The man then told the woman to get out of her vehicle and drove away. Authorities found the 2019 Toyota Corolla being driven by the 23-year-old Williamson the following day as he pulled into a car wash, where he exited the vehicle and was seen throwing items into a trash can.

After Williamson was arrested, officers removed items belonging to the victim from the trash can, as well as a room key for a hotel, where they executed a search warrant and found his identification. The woman also identified him as part of a six-person photo lineup.

A former four-star prospect from Westerville, Ohio, Williamson played in 47 games (14 starts) for the Buckeyes between 2017-21. He finished his career with 68 tackles, five pass break ups, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Williamson notably did not travel with the team to the Rose Bowl, during which he announced his retirement. He also sent out several tweets that were critical of fans and the coaching staff, including former head coach Urban Meyer.

Inmate records show that Williamson is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail on $80,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.

