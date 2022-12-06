Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Dawand Jones Named First-Team All-Americans By CBS Sports
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and offensive tackle Dawand Jones were named first-team All-Americans by CBS Sports on Tuesday afternoon.
Harrison, a sophomore from Philadelphia, has 72 catches for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He was one of just two unanimous selections, joining Alabama linebacker Will Anderson.
Jones – a senior from Indianapolis – did not allow a sack in 11 games, which includes 372 pass-blocking snaps, while helping the Buckeyes’ offense average 44.5 points and 492.7 yards per game this fall.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud, junior offensive tackle Paris Johnson and redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg garnered second-team honors from CBS Sports, meanwhile.
Ohio State was tied with Alabama, Iowa, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and USC for the most first-team selections, while the five overall selections were the most in the country. The Trojans were second with four.
