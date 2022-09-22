Ohio State freshman defensive tackle Hero Kanu lost his black stripe following Wednesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in a tradition that signifies his status as an official member of the team.

“This guy handles his business on and off the field,” director of player development C.J. Barnett told the team after practice. “We really appreciate you.”

The 6-foot-4 and 305-pound Kanu is a former four-star prospect from Germany by way of Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic, where he was considered the 19th-best defensive lineman and No. 129 prospect overall in the class of 2023.

Kanu was one of four defensive linemen to sign with the Buckeyes last cycle, joining defensive ends Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson and Omari Abor. He only enrolled in classes over the summer but has clearly impressed the coaches in recent weeks, registering 17 defensive snaps in the last two games.

“I really appreciate y’all. I want to give a shoutout to the Rushmen, Coach (Larry Johnson), my big brother Jerron (Cage),” Kanu said before speaking in German. “Thank y’all. Love you guys.”

Kanu is the 14th member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class to shed his stripe, joining Curry, Jackson, quarterback Mason Maggs, running backs Dallan Hayden and T.C. Caffey, wide receivers Kojo Antwi, Kaleb Brown and Kyion Grayes, defensive ends Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson, linebacker C.J. Hicks, cornerbacks Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner and safeties Kye Stokes and Sonny Styles.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Named NFL Rookie Of The Week

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Wisconsin During Radio Show

Ohio State Freshman CB Ryan Turner Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State’s Cade Stover On C.J. Stroud: “I’ll Ride With Him Any Day Of The Week”

Ohio State Looking Forward To Playing “Smashmouth” Football Against Wisconsin

Ohio State’s Miyan Williams, Paris Johnson, Luke Wypler Preview Wisconsin

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!