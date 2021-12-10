Ohio State's Wilson, Petit-Frere Named First-Team All-Americans By FWAA

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere were named first-team All-Americans by the Football Writers Association of America on Friday afternoon, while wide receiver Chris Olave garnered second-team honors.

A junior from Austin (Texas) Lake Travis, Wilson caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games this season. That includes a four-touchdown performance (three receiving and one rushing) in the Buckeyes’ 59-31 win over Purdue on Nov. 13.

Petit-Frere allowed just 22 quarterback hurries, two sacks and two quarterback hits in 768 snaps this season, his first as Ohio State’s starting left tackle. The redshirt junior from Tampa also helped pave the way for running back TreVeyon Henderson to rush for 1,172 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Olave, a senior from San Ysidro, Calif., had 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season. He now holds the school record for most touchdown receptions in a career with 35, as he passed former receiver David Boston (1996-98) during the 56-7 win over Michigan State on Nov. 20.

The Football Writers Association of America is one of five selectors that determine consensus and unanimous All-Americans, joining the American Football Coaches Association, the Associated Press, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Olave, Petit-Frere and fifth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles were named second-team All-Americans by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday evening. The other selectors will announce their respective teams next week.

With the first-team selection, Wilson and Petit-Frere will now have a tree planted at Buckeye Grove in their honor.

