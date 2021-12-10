Ohio State's Wilson, Petit-Frere Named First-Team All-Americans By FWAA

Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, Nicholas Petit-Frere Named First-Team All-Americans By Football Writers Association Of America

    Chris Olave garnered second-team honors, giving the Buckeyes three All-American selections.
    Author:

    Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere  were named first-team All-Americans by the Football Writers Association of America on Friday afternoon, while wide receiver Chris Olave garnered second-team honors.

    A junior from Austin (Texas) Lake Travis, Wilson caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games this season. That includes a four-touchdown performance (three receiving and one rushing) in the Buckeyes’ 59-31 win over Purdue on Nov. 13.

    Petit-Frere allowed just 22 quarterback hurries, two sacks and two quarterback hits in 768 snaps this season, his first as Ohio State’s starting left tackle. The redshirt junior from Tampa also helped pave the way for running back TreVeyon Henderson to rush for 1,172 yards and 15 touchdowns.

    Olave, a senior from San Ysidro, Calif., had 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season. He now holds the school record for most touchdown receptions in a career with 35, as he passed former receiver David Boston (1996-98) during the 56-7 win over Michigan State on Nov. 20.

    The Football Writers Association of America is one of five selectors that determine consensus and unanimous All-Americans, joining the American Football Coaches Association, the Associated Press, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

    Olave, Petit-Frere and fifth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles were named second-team All-Americans by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday evening. The other selectors will announce their respective teams next week.

    With the first-team selection, Wilson and Petit-Frere will now have a tree planted at Buckeye Grove in their honor.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    Read More

    You may also like:

    2022 Ohio State DT Target Caden Curry Sets Commitment Date

    Georgia Adopts Ohio State Tradition Ahead Of Playoff Matchup With Michigan

    Ohio State’s Olave, Petit-Frere, Ruggles Named Walter Camp All-Americans

    Ohio State DE Tyreke Smith Accepts Invitation To 2022 Senior Bowl

    Ohio State's Jordan Fuller Nominated For NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

    Ohio State S Commit Sonny Styles Reclassifying To 2022 Recruiting Class

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    76. Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State's Wilson, Petit-Frere Named First-Team All-Americans By FWAA

    1 minute ago
    Caden Curry
    Recruiting

    2022 Ohio State DT Target Caden Curry Sets Commitment Date

    58 minutes ago
    UGA Spike Squad
    Football

    Georgia Adopts Ohio State Tradition Ahead Of Playoff Matchup With Michigan

    1 hour ago
    Noah Ruggles
    Football

    Ohio State’s Olave, Petit-Frere, Ruggles Named Walter Camp Second-Team All-Americans

    16 hours ago
    51. Tyreke Smith
    Football

    Ohio State DE Tyreke Smith Accepts Invitation To 2022 Senior Bowl

    18 hours ago
    Jordan Fuller
    Football

    Ohio State's Jordan Fuller Nominated For NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

    Dec 9, 2021
    Justin Ahrens
    Basketball

    Justin Ahrens “Fine” After Taking Elbow To The Face In Ohio State’s Win Over Towson

    Dec 8, 2021
    Chris Holtmann Presser (Towson)
    Basketball

    Chris Holtmann Postgame Press Conference After Buckeyes Beat Townson

    Dec 8, 2021