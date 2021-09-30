How to Watch: No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes At Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Here's how you can watch the Buckeyes play this weekend.

Ohio State resumes Big Ten play this weekend when it travels to Rutgers on Saturday afternoon, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

The Buckeyes are set to get redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud back after a one-week absence as he rested his lingering right shoulder injury during the win over Akron, while the Scarlet Knights are looking to rebound from a seven-point loss on the road at Michigan.

Rutgers is expecting a sellout crowd at SHI Stadium as they look to upset Ohio State, though it's worth noting the Buckeyes are 7-0 all time against the Scarlet Knights. Here’s how you can follow along with the game:

How to Watch/Stream, Listen to Ohio State at Rutgers

Television: Big Ten Network

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (analyst), Rick Pizzo (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

