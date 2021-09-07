How to Watch: Ohio State and Oregon Meet in National Game of the Week

The Buckeyes will play Oregon for the first time since the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship game in January, 2015.

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 11 Oregon Ducks are perhaps even more excited for a 2021 matchup after their 2020 affair in Eugene was cancelled by the CoVID-19 pandemic.

Both teams are coming off wins in their opening games of the season, but neither team necessarily played its best football. The Ducks survived a late scare from Fresno State, while Ohio State outlasted Minnesota (thanks in large part to a defensive score).

The Buckeyes are playing in their 132nd season of football in program history, but Saturday's game marks the first home game this year on a special occasion. In addition to Saturday marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on our country, it's also the first game of Ohio Stadium's centennial anniversary. This is the 100th year of football in "The Shoe" and the Buckeyes have a terrific national opponent to kick off the festivities.

Here's how you can follow along as the Buckeyes prepare for a Ducks team they haven't seen since they won the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship.

How to Watch/Stream, Listen to Ohio State vs. Oregon

Television: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports App

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and )

National Radio: Westwood One Radio

Announcers: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Derek Rackley (analyst)

