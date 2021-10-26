How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Penn State Saturday Night In Columbus

Here's how you can follow along as the Buckeyes host the Nittany Lions under the lights at Ohio Stadium this weekend.

Ohio State returns to Ohio Stadium on Saturday night for one of the most highly anticipated games on its schedule - a primetime showdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Before the season started, the Buckeyes probably looked at the Nittany Lions as their toughest competition in the Big Ten East. Penn State has really been the only team that has consistently given the Buckeyes a tough time within the division over the last five years. They last beat Ohio State in 2016 and the Scarlet and Gray haven't lost to a divisional for since then.

But while the game certainly still has great meaning, it has admittedly lost a little luster because Penn State suffered a tough loss to No. 2 Iowa two weeks ago and followed that with a miserable 9OT loss to Illinois last weekend. Those two losses basically take the Nittany Lions out of playoff contention, which is especially disappointing considering they were ranked No. 4 nationally two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes couldn't be any hotter right now. They've absolutely annihilated each of their last four opponents and have the top-ranked offense in college football right now. C.J. Stroud has inserted himself into the Heisman conversation, and freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson isn't far behind him.

The Buckeyes are 21-14 all-time against Penn State, including four wins in a row and eight of the last nine. Three of the last five games have been decided by a field goal or less, but Ohio State has handily won the last two affairs.

If you're not going to The 'Shoe on Saturday night, here's how you can follow along.

How to Watch, Listen to Ohio State vs. Penn State

Television: ABC

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

National Radio: Westwood One

Announcers: Mike Watts and Derek Rackley

