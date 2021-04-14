Jets, 49ers, Falcons, Broncos, Patriots To Attend Justin Fields' Second Pro Day

According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, at least five NFL teams are set to attend former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ second pro day on Wednesday morning.

The teams set to attend include the New York Jets, who have the No. 2 overall pick; the San Francisco 49ers, who have the No. 3 overall pick, the Atlanta Falcons, who have the No. 4 overall pick; the Denver Broncos, who have the No. 9 overall pick; and the New England Patriots, who have the No. 15 overall pick.

It was previously reported that the 49ers requested the throwing session after head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch skipped the Buckeyes’ first pro day on March 30 in order to attend Alabama’s second pro day, where they watched quarterback Mac Jones throw.

Breer also reported that Wednesday’s pro day will be run by the NFL teams rather than Fields’ throwing coach, John Beck, who scripted the first workout.

It’s unclear if any other teams plan to attend Fields’ workout, which falls on the same day that former cornerback Shaun Wade will hold his own pro day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center after missing Ohio State’s first pro day due to a lingering turf toe injury.

Fields’ second workout will not be televised and media is not permitted to attend.

-----

-----

