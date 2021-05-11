Former Ohio State WR C.J. Saunders To Attend Atlanta Falcons Rookie Camp

Saunders will look to further his professional career during the three-day minicamp.

According to a report from Austin Ward of Lettermen Row, former Ohio State wide receiver C.J. Saunders has been invited to attend the Atlanta Falcons’ rookie minicamp that begins on Friday and concludes on Sunday.

A former walk-on from Dublin Coffman, Saunders caught 27 passes for 294 yards and one touchdown during his five-year career with the Buckeyes from 2015-19. He earned a scholarship heading into his junior season due to his contributions on special teams and was then named a team captain by his peers as a senior.

The 5-foot-10 and 190-pound Saunders missed the entire 2019 season with a knee injury but was not granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, so he spent last fall as a graduate assistant on the Ohio State coaching staff. He then participated in the Buckeyes’ pro day on March 30 in hopes of catching the eye of an NFL team.

Saunders was not drafted and did not sign a free agent deal at the draft’s conclusion, so he was instead set to play for the Aviators in The Spring League. He’ll now forgo that opportunity in hopes of latching on with the Falcons.

