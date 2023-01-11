Ohio State's Matthew Jones Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility In 2023

Ohio State fifth-year senior offensive guard Matthew Jones announced on Wednesday morning he will put off the NFL for another year and return to Columbus for his extra season of eligibility in 2023.

“Although I have dreams and aspirations to play in the NFL, my college chapter does not close here,” Jones said in a post on Twitter. “It’s God’s plan and the brotherhood. I have unfinished business to take care of.”

A former four-star prospect from Brooklyn (N.Y) Erasmus Hall, Jones started 12 games for the Buckeyes this season, though he missed the 45-23 loss to Michigan with a sprained right foot.

Jones was named a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the conference’s coaches and members of the media, as he allowed just one sack in 730 offensive snaps this year.

More News From Sports Illustrated: Georgia Redefines Dominance In College Football | TCU Keeps Perspective After Brutal Blowout | Florida State Adds Patrick Surtain As Secondary Coach | South Carolina's Rattler To Return For 2023 Season

That includes the 42-41 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl, when Jones was mostly lined up against presumed top-10 pick Jalen Carter.

Jones will be one of two offensive linemen back next season, joining sophomore left guard Donovan Jackson, as tackles Paris Johnson and Dawand Jones and center Luke Wypler are off to the NFL.

Offensive line coach Justin Frye will have to decide whether to move him to center or keep him at right guard. If Jones slides over, redshirt junior Enokk Vimahi could replace him after playing 116 snaps this fall.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State C Luke Wypler Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State Finishes No. 4 In Final AP Top 25 Poll Of 2022 Season

Ohio State’s Xavier Johnson Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility

Michigan RB Blake Corum Returning For Senior Season In 2023

Ohio State TE Cade Stover Returning For Fifth-Year Senior Season In 2023

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!