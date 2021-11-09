Grading the Buckeyes' Offense Against Nebraska

The Buckeyes were fortunate to come out of Lincoln with a victory. Offensively, the Buckeyes struggled mightily. Only able to rush for 90 total yards in the game (first time under 100 yards since 2018), the Ohio State Buckeyes did not look like their normal selves. Turnovers as well and an inability to control the line of scrimmage on the offensive side of the football made this game closer than most people anticipated.

The offensive line had its worst game this season, which resulted in freshman sensation TreVeyon Henderson struggling to get going. C.J. Stroud had his ups and downs, but his inconsistency reminded fans that he is still a freshman. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a historic day and was the difference offensively.

As far as how to interpret the following grades:

Grading Key

A: National Championship-level play ... dominates the opponent and executes at the highest level.

... dominates the opponent and executes at the highest level. B: Big Ten Championship-level play ... consistently beats opponents, but leaves a few areas to grow.

... consistently beats opponents, but leaves a few areas to grow. C: Bowl Eligble-level play ... does enough to win in a close game to just get bye. Needs to improve quickly.

... does enough to win in a close game to just get bye. Needs to improve quickly. D: Home for the Holidays-level play ... exposed multiple times and a major liability to the greater whole.

... exposed multiple times and a major liability to the greater whole. F: Losing-level play ... unit was dominated in many facets of the game and is a major detriment to success. Major changes needed immediately.

If you missed the defensive grades from this week, you can check those out here. Let’s take a look at how we graded out the Buckeyes this week:

Quarterback C+

Yes, Ohio State won. Yes, C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns. Two interceptions and constant missed throws cost the Buckeyes a plethora of explosive plays. Stroud spent majority of the day under pressure and lacked the confidence to set his feet. He did enough to give Ohio State the chance to win, but over the next three weeks, costly turnovers could spell doom for the Buckeyes.

Offensive Line D+

Upfront, it was a difficult day. Guard play was difficult to watch at times as the veteran Husker defensive line played consistently on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Ohio State had one explosive run in the entire game. Ryan Day had zero confidence in the run game and had to resort to throwing the football in situations that would conventionally call for running the football on Saturday. The strip sack almost cost the Buckeyes their season late. The rotation may not be working and it may be time to solidify the five they want to play and roll with them.

Running Back: C

No matter how bad it seems up front, elite backs are not held to under 100 yards on 24 carries. TreVeyon Henderson had his most pedestrian game of his short career. He did not find the end zone, and only averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

Much of this was because of the lack of production upfront. I’m not sold on the “four tackles theory.” I believe it comes back to fundamentals. The unit is not playing with consistent pad level and hand placement. When the group gets back to playing with the same intensity and drive off of the football they had in previous weeks, they will return to consistently punishing opponents. To run the ball, the offensive line has to run off the ball with an attitude. Greg Studrawa has an incredible track record and he will get it right. These little creases will give Henderson the running room to get back to his dominant ways.

Tight End: B

The split flow zone and gap scheme runs have been very good for the Buckeyes in the past five weeks, it is large in part to this group. Jeremy Ruckert is an aggressive, relentless blocker that punishes people. Cade Stover is adjusting into his own and becoming a problem for linebackers and defensive ends. This unit is blocking at a high level and giving the room a needed boost when called upon.

In the throw game, the group is solid. They have a role in the Ryan Day arsenal attack, but they are not the main course. It is important that they continue to play well. They will be needed.

Wide Receiver: A

No Garrett Wilson, no problem for the Buckeyes’ receiver group. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave were historic. The Buckeyes top statistical pass catcher did not make the trip to Lincoln, but the combination of Smith-Njigba and Olave picked up the slack. They combined for 22 catches, 301 yards, and two touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had more catches than any Buckeye ever, but Olave allowed him to have such a great day. The Huskers were so concerned about the impact that Olave can have on a game that C.J. Stroud was able to consistently find Smith-Njigba. The sophomore form Rockwell, Texas was able to convert a hitch into a 75-yard touchdown reception. On said play, Chris Olave blocked three Husker defenders, enabling Smith-Njigba to convert on the most explosive play of Saturday’s contest. This group continues to excel and are the highlight of every game this team has played offensively.

