Ohio State's Palaie Gaoteote, Emeka Egbuka Among 15 Players Out Against Michigan State

Senior cornerback Sevyn Banks has also been listed as a game-time decision for the Buckeyes.

While Ohio State’s starting offensive and defensive units will be at full strength on Saturday against Michigan State, the Buckeyes will be missing a key piece of their special teams unit after freshman kick returner Emeka Egbuka was ruled out against the Spartans.

Egbuka – who has 13 returns on the season for 417 yards, including a 67-yarder against Maryland – is among the 15 players listed on the program’s pregame status report. That list also includes senior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, who played just 11 defensive snaps in last week’s win over Purdue.

The majority of the unavailable players are those who suffered long-term or season-ending injuries and have been listed on previous status reports. That said, the full list is as follows:

Junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb (out for season)

Redshirt sophomore running back Marcus Crowley (long-term injury)

Freshman safety Jantzen Dunn (long-term injury)

Freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

Senior defensive end Tyler Friday (out for season)

Senior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young

Redshirt junior safety Marcus Hooker

Freshman cornerback Jakailin Johnson

Freshman safety Jaylen Johnson (out for season)

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie

Redshirt freshman linebacker Mitchell Melton

Junior offensive lineman Harry Miller (out for season)

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Noah Potter (eye surgery)

Senior safety Josh Proctor (out for season)

Additionally, senior cornerback Sevyn Banks has been listed as a game-time decision. Kickoff against the Spartans is set for 12 p.m. on ABC.

